Parents commend Gov. AbdulRazaq for supporting exchange programme

THE Parents Association of Students on Exchange Programme (PASEP) of Government Secondary School (GSS), Ilorin, has commended Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara for being passionate about the welfare of the students.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Mr Ahmed Funsho, and Secretary, Mr Shehu Gidado, on Tuesday in Ilorin.

They noted that since the inception of this administration, it has been consistent about the payment of transport fares of the students.

The officials added that the gesture was helping the students to enjoy stable and uninterrupted study in their respective schools outside the state.

The statement said previous government was not sensitive to the students’ plight, explaining that it owed them arrears of fares to the tune of over N15 million.

“Your Excellency, we wish to place on record that prior to your coming on board, there had been a backlog of unpaid transport fares for our children on the Exchange Programme, spanning about 4 years (over N15 million).

”But ever since you became the Governor in 2019, we have been enjoying a steady and timely payment for the affected students who are schooling all over Northern Nigeria.

”We commend you for this,” they said.

The association stated further that as keen followers of the governor’s style of administration, AbdulRazaq has undoubtedly justified the ‘Otoge mantra’ that birthed his tenure.

”We are also proud of your track record of achievements across key sectors.

”This clearly manifests that Otoge revolution is not a fluke but a change that is genuinely placing Kwara high in the comity of states in Nigeria,” the statement read.

It however requested that the government to settle the four-year arrears of fares and provide them with a coaster bus.

”This is for smooth runnings of our activities.

“We pray for the success of this administration and pledge our support for realisation of the governor’s second-term bid,” they said. (NAN)

KN