BAMIDELE Olumilua, a former Governor of the old Ondo State, has died at the age of 80.

Olumilua is also the father of Ekiti State Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua.

Muyiwa, while confirming his father’s death, in Ado Ekiti, said that the former governor, died in the early hours of Thursday.

“I can confirm to you that it is true that Baba died today (Thursday) around 3 a.m.

“We thank God that he lived a good and worthy life and we are proud of his personality and achievements while alive,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olumilua, had been battling some illnesses, associated with old age, before his eventual death.

He served as state governor from January 1992 to November 1993 under the platform of the Social Democratic Party, during which another late Governor, Olusegun Agagu was his deputy.

His tenure as Governor was, however, truncated along with others nationwide, when retired Gen. Sani Abacha-led military administration came into power.

Olumilua, who hailed from Ikere Ekiti, was appointed the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), by Gov. Kayode Fayemi, during his first tenure in Office.

NAN

– June 34, 2020 @ 10:30 GMT |

