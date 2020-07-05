LESS than 24 hours after Governor Samuel Ortom announced he tested positive for COVID 19, the Deputy Vice Chancellor ( DVC) Administration of the Benue State University( BSU) Professor Godwin Achinge has died.

Achinge, who doubled as the Vice chairman Benue State Emergency Committee on COVID 19, reportedly died in Jos Plateau state on Sunday.

Ortom had during a press conference on Saturday announced that apart from his wife, Eunice Ortom,who tested positive , Achinge, a member of the COVID 19 committee, was also infected with the virus.

News of the death of the Deputy Vice chancellor ( DVC- Admin) of Benue State University (BSU) filtered to Benue on Sunday.

Reports said he died in Jos where he was on admission and undergoing treatment .

At press time, there was no confirmation as to whether the late DVC died of complications from COVID 19.

But news of his death sent shock waves into the spines of many, especially the COVID 19 Committee and Benue State University Community.

Those who wrote condolence message on his face book page described him as a perfect gentleman who was easy -going.

Others described him as being instrumental to the success of fight against the spread of COVID 19 in Benue.

There was no official statement from Benue State University or the Deputy Governor Benson Abounu- led COVID 19 committee but The Nation gathered they were consulting with the family and the university.

Many residents wept profusely on hearing the news of his death, saying they would miss a medical doctor who treated patient free of charge .

The Nation gathered that apart from working in Benue State University, late Professor Achinge was a Consultant, who offered free medical treatment to patients who came his way .

His consulting clinic is located beside popular Katsina Ala street in High-level area of Makurdi ,Benue state capital.

The Nation

– July 05, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT

