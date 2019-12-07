THE family, via his official Facebook page, said that Bonnke passed away peacefully in the company of his relatives on Saturday.

“It is with sorrow that the Bonnke Family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke.

“He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 7, 2019,” read the statement.

Born in 1940, the late son of army logistics officer touched many lives through his gospel missions especially Africa where served as both evangelist and a missionary in Africa since 1967.

In 1974, he founded the mission organisation and ministry Christ For All Nations which was initially based in South Africa but later on moved to Frankfurt at the height of apartheid rule.

Daily Post

Dec. 7, 2019 @ 17:59 GMT

