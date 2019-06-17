PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Gov. Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa over the death of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Binta Garba Tasha Funtua.

The president’s condolence message was issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

The president said: “I am profoundly touched by the passing of your mother-in-law, Hajiya Binta Garba Funtua and I join your entire family in mourning the inspiring mother.

“Your Excellency, words cannot express my grief over the demise of this great woman. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and all members of your family at this difficult time.

“While extending my condolences for this irreparable loss, I pray to Almighty God to comfort you and members of your family. May Allah forgive her shortcomings and reward her good deeds with aljanna, Amin thumma Amin.’’ he said. (NAN)

