Buhari mourns PENGASSAN President

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and sadness over the passing away of the President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Francis Johnson on Friday.

The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, joined PENGASSAN and all labour unions in the country in mourning the deceased, whom he described as a ”visionary leader”.

The President affirmed that Johnson’s good nature, understanding and forthrightness had helped in improving the welfare of workers, and contributed immensely to the stability witnessed in the oil sector.

He added that Johnson’s broadmindedness and generosity of spirit by always putting the nation first before all pecuniary gains and his wise and considerate positions in negotiations helped to ease relationship and smooth operations in the oil sector between employers and workers.

According to him, the labour leader’s demise is a collective loss to his family, labour movement and the entire nation.

The President, therefore, urged all his loved ones to find solace in the legacy of sacrifice, diligence and patriotism he left behind, especially in speaking up for the voiceless and underprivileged.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would accept the soul of the departed, and comfort the family. (NAN)

– May 31, 2019 @ 16:59 GMT |

