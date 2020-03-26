Catholic priest found dead in a car

A Roman Catholic priest, identified as Rev Fr. Charles Okeke-odogwu has been reported dead in Anambra State.

The deceased, a Vicar of Holy Cross Parish, Oroma-Etiti in Anam, Anambra West Local government Area of the state was said to be found dead in his car at the front of Vicarage gate.

The Nation reported that the deceased was found dead on the steering before the gate of the vicarage.

A family source said the priest, who managed Fr. Ohai Memorial Secondary School located in the area, had attended a regional meeting of his Archdiocese on Monday, March 23, before the incident happened.

“He participated actively at the meeting and didn’t show any sign of illness before the the sad incident. He had vomited in the car before he died, “the source added.

It was still unclear what killed the priest as at press time, but a resident of the area said he probably died of heart attack.

“He was found next morning in his car that was still steeming,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said the Commissioner of Police, John Abang has directed the Divisional Police Officer in the area to investigate the report.

“It seems there was no official report on such incident but the CP has directed the DPO to find out please,” he said. – The Nation

– Mar. 26, 2020

