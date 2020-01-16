Chinedu Nwaora to be buried January 24

THE family of late Chiedu Joel Nwaora Ofokansi, former teacher, has announced that he will be buried on Friday, January 24, in his compound at Okpuno Umuoto Village, Umuota-Obosi, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State.

The burial ceremony will begin on Thursday, January 23, with a service of songs at Summit Comprehensive College, Obosi, and end on Sunday, January 26, with an outing service.

Nwaora, who died in November 2019, was a great teacher who taught and mentored generations of men and women that are now excelling in different professions across the globe.

“Many of us still have fond memory of a socialite, political strategist and immensely gifted teacher who harboured no grudge in his life. We are planning on giving him a befitting burial generous contribution towards this effort,” Eze Elvis Emecheta, cousin to the deceased, said in a death notice he made available to Realnews today.

Late Ofokansi founded Summit International School, Obosi, as his lasting legacy.

– Jan. 16, 2020 @ 18:05 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)