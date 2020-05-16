THE Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) on Saturday said its President, Prof. Bello Mohammed Agaie, had died in Sokoto of complications from Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Prof. Bala Muhammad, the FCT branch Chairman of the association (NVMA), announced this in a statement in Abuja.

Muhammad said Agaie died on May 12, in Sokoto due to complications from COVID-19.

According to him, Agaie works assiduously to raise support with mobilisation of over 1,000 volunteers for response against COVID-19 infection in the country.

In his tribute on the life and time of the deceased, Bala described Agaie as a “Veterinarian, Academic and Professional Par Excellence”.

“Fresh from NYSC, Agaie was employed as Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS), in June, 1994.

“He rose steadily through various levels of academic ladder to the post of a Professor and Clinical Consultant on Pharmacology and Toxicology in October 2012, with special interest in Chemotherapy and Toxicology.

“His research interests included ‘Safety and Efficacy of Medicinal Plants;’ ‘Phytotoxicology’; ‘Heavy Metals toxicology’; ‘Antimicrobial Drug Resistance’ and ‘Mitigation of Lead and Plant Poisoning’.

“During his time at UDUS, Agaie taught and groomed undergraduate and post-graduate MSc and PhD Medical, Veterinary and Medical Laboratory students and was most loved and cherished by his students in these medical fields at the University until his demise,” he said.

Muhammad said the late Professor belonged to several professional bodies, including International Association of Veterinary Editors, Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association, Commonwealth Veterinary Association, Academic Staff Union of Universities, West African Society for Pharmacology and American Academy of Veterinary Pharmacology and Therapeutics.

He said that until his painful exit on May 12, Agaie was the National President of the NVMA position he held for less than four years.

Muhammad said Agaie brought his wealth of experience, youthfulness, intellect, love for all irrespective of creed or tribe and good leadership qualities to bear in the affairs of the association bringing positive changes in several areas of Veterinary Practice and profession in Nigeria.

Bala said Agaie was survived by his wife, five children, numerous relations, friends and professional colleagues.

NAN

– May 16, 2020 @ 13:15 GMT /

