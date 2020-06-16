THE Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said that Allah (SWT) says in Holy Quran 7 verse 34: “To every People is a term appointed: when their term is reached, not an hour can they cause delay…”

“I received the news of the final return to Allah yesterday, Monday 15th June, 2020 of my Senator, Senator Bayo Osinowo with a heavy heart. I was perturbed with feelings of emptiness and stunned to speechlessness

“…Those Foremost (in Faith)…”Qur’an 56 verse 10, is a strong message to me and all people of good conscience to prepare for the ultimate. The time is drawing near; the clock is ticking; hours, minutes and seconds are counting. Death is always lurking around. It is no respecter of gender, social status or social stratification, religion, ethnicity or race.

“As the senator representing my constituency, Senator Bayo Osinowo was a consummate politician, friendly, with a great sense of humor,generous and down to earth.

“I pray Allah to console his aged mother, wife, children and other immediate family member, his political associates as well as the APCfamily and make his final resting place al-Jannatul Firdaws. Aamin,” she said.

