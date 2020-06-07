THE Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on Sunday commiserated with the former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, over the death of his wife, Hajia Airat Smith.

Sulu-Gambari, also the Chairman of Kwara Council of Chiefs, in a statement, described the death of Hajia Smith as a great loss.

The emir said that the late Smith had always been with and supported her husband, former I-G Musiliu Smith, during his duties to the nation.

Sulu-Gambari also noted her invaluable contributions to the activities of the Police Officers’ Wives Association(POWA), as its leader.

He said that she lived an exemplary life of courage, patience and loyalty worthy of emulation.

Sulu-Gambari prayed Allah to comfort the family, accept late Hajia Smith’s good deeds, forgive her shortcomings and admit her into Al-janatul firdaos.

Hajia Smith died on Friday in Lagos during an illness.

