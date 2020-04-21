Ex-AGF, Richard Akinjide, is dead

Chief Richard Akinjide, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former Attorney General of the Federation, is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the renowned legal luminary died in the early of hours of Tuesday.

A family source told newsmen that Akinjide died on Tuesday morning at his Ibadan residence during a suspected age-related illness.

Mr Toye Akinrinlola, the Public Relations Officer of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, confirmed to newsmen that the former Attorney General was brought in dead at about 2 am on Tuesday.

NAN reports that the remains of the late Akinjide had since been deposited at the UCH morgue

Akinjide, an Ibadan high chief, attended Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife, in Osun State and passed out with a distinction (Aggregate 6).

The legal luminary proceeded on his educational journey in the United Kingdom in 1951 and was called to the English Bar in 1955.

He was later called to the Nigerian Bar and he established Akinjide and Co legal firm.

The late Akinjide was a Minister of Education in the First Republic during the government of Alhaji Tafawa Balewa and Minister of Justice in the Second Republic during the administration of former President Shehu Shagari.

The deceased was also a member of the Judicial Systems Sub-Committee of the Constitutional Drafting Committee of 1975 to 1977.

He joined the National Party of Nigeria in 1978 and became the legal adviser of the party.(NAN)

