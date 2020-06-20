ASSOCIATION of Ex-Council Chairmen (AEC), Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, has expressed shock and sadness over the sudden death of Chief Patrick Omeje, the Nsukka Council Chairman on Tuesday June 16.

Chief Onyema Idoko, the Secretary of the association told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Nsukka on Saturday that AEC received the sad news of sudden death of Omeje with grief, surprise and shock

“Till now, I find it difficult to believe that the former council boss of Nsukka LGA, Omeje has died.

“If I am in dream and somebody tells me that Omeje will die the next 40 years I will say that person is a liar because Omeje was a young man full of life,” he said.

Idoko described the late chairman as committed and dedicated council boss, who had contributed immensely towards the scio-economic development of Nsukka LG, Enugu State as well as the country in general.

“The history of Nsukka LG will be incomplete without mentioning the numerous positive contributions of the Nsukka former council boss.

“The former Chairman will be remembered for his honesty, kindness, good administrative qualities, fear of God as well as his political will to speak the truth no matter whose ox is gored.

“Our prayer is that God will grant his soul eternal rest as well as give his wife, children, family members and entire Nsukka LG the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Idoko said.

Also, Idoko expressed the symparthy of Nsukka Solidarity Forum (NSF), a Non-Governmental Organisation, over the demise of Omeje.

Idoko, who is also the Director-General of the forum said the death of Omeje had robbed Nsukka people of astute politician, seasoned administrator, youth mobiliser and silent achiever.

However, NSF is consoled that Omeje lived a life worthy of emulation, impacted positively on the society and died in active service while serving his fatherland.

“Nsukka people will miss his cheerfulness, patriotism as well as his focus and commitment to move Nsukka LG forward,” the D-G said.

NAN

– June 20, 2020 @ 15:59 GMT |

