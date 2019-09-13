Former finance minister loses father

THE father of the former minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is dead. Prof. Chukuka Okonjo who lived a decent life died at the age of 91 in Lagos soon after he arrived from a trip to the United States and Ghana. Before his death, he was the immediate past obi of Ogwashi-Uku, Delta state.

Announcing her father’s death Okonjo-Iweala said, “We are immensely grateful that his last moments were peaceful and that he died the same way he lived his life – with quiet dignity. “Daddy was an accomplished man on so many levels – a highly respected academic, international public servant, university administrator, intellectual and traditional ruler.

“He held: BSc Mathematics, London, UK; Msc Mathematics, Erlangen, Germany; MSc Economics, Erlangen, Germany; Phd Mathematical Statistics, Cologne, Germany.

“My father touched so many lives personally and professionally. “Having witnessed the ravages of war, he was committed to unity and peaceful coexistence of all,” she said. “From his marriage of 66 years to our mother, Professor Kamene Okonjo to his dedication to duty, he was exceptional.” – Vanguard

– Sept. 13, 2019 @ 18:45 GMT |

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)