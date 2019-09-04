Former Niger Dock MD loses mum

THE former Managing Director of the Niger Dock Nig. Ltd., Nnamdi Victor Ozobia, has announced the death of his mother, Augusta Ifeyinwa Ozobia.

Madam Ozobia, 92, died peacefully on September 2, in Lagos.

The nonagenarian, who hailed from Onitsha, Anambra State, is survived by nine children, including Nnamdi Ozobia, and Maureen Ozobia-Chukwurah, who retired as a manager in the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her first son, Ozobia pioneered the building of Niger Dock, a ship building and repair facility in Lagos that he managed for15 years.

The funeral arrangements will be announced by the family at a later date.

– Sept. 4, 2019 @ 18:45 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)