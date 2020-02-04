THE funeral ceremony of late Garrick A. Aghahowa, Aiwerioba of Benin, and father of Peter Aghhowa, head, Public Communications, National Pension Commission, PenCom, is to hold on Saturday, February 29.

He died on November 16, aged 102 years.

The Aghahowa family announced that the ceremony will take place by 12:00 noon at Uyi Grand Event Center, 11 Osagiede Street off Aideyan street off Ihama road, GRA, Benin city.

Late Aghahowa is survived by his children, grandchildren and great grand children, who are inviting friends and wellwishers to come and share their memories of their beloved father.

Late Aghahowa was born into the family of Pa Aghahowa Alade and Madam Eghaghe Ehiowemwenguan on November 2, at Udo town in Ovia South West Local Government area of Edo state. He attended St. Matthew’s CMS primary school, Udo from 1928-1932. He finished top of his class but was unable to continue his primary education at that time because he had to stay home and cater for his sick bedridden father.

At about 3.00am on the night of April 5, 1942, Garrick made the bold decision to leave Udo for Benin City in order to further his education. It was a decision that changed his life irrevocably. However it wasn’t until 1944 at the age of 27 that he got the chance for further education. On January 13, 1944, whilst serving as a domestic servant he was admitted into class one (J.S.S. One) of Arinze Commercial College (later renamed Niger College).

Upon graduation he worked as a teacher in Niger College from 1948-1950. He taught French, Book-keeping and Accounts. Despite the challenges of supporting a family on a meager salary, Garrick managed to acquire a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of London as an overseas correspondence student.

On his 33rd birthday on November 2, 1950, he arrived Lagos in search of greener pasture. By March 1, 1951, he started work as the assistant chief accounts clerk with Costain (West Africa) Ltd. Where he quickly rose to the position of Senior Book-keeper. He held that position till he left for further studies in the United Kingdom in August 1954.

He returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom on January 26, 1956, as a qualified Cost & Management accountant. That same year he gained employment as an assistant cost accountant with W.R.P.D.B. Ibadan. This was a colonial era corporation that had interests in mills, farms and rubber/cocoa/oil palm processing factories.

In April 1958, Garrick became the first Nigerian professionally qualified accountant to work with the Electricity Corporation of Nigeria, ECN. Opportunity came knocking in July 1960 with the offer of a higher paying job as the Brewery Accountant, Nigerian Breweries Ltd. Aba.

He eventually left the employ of Nigerian Brewries Ltd and assumed duty as the chief accountant of the University of Lagos on February 1, 1965. He became acting bursar of the University of Lagos after just 25 days in the service of the university. Garrick’s professional journey would come full circle on June 5, 1970, when he was appointed as pioneering bursar of the University of Benin.

He was a founding member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, ICAN, and pioneering chairman of the then Benin district chapter of ICAN.

He retired from the service of the University of Benin in December 1976 and established Howa Management Accounting Services in early 1977. He oversaw the day to day running of the accounting firm until October 2, 1979, when he was sworn in as a member of the Bendel State House of Assembly. He voluntarily withdrew from politics in October 1983 after successfully fulfilling one term in office.

He settled to a life of retirement until July 3, 1988, when the then Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Erediauwa conferred the title of AIWERIOBA of Benin on him. He remained the AIWERIOBA of Benin kingdom until his death.

– Feb. 4, 2020 @ 15:25 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)