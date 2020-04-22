Goddy Jedy-Agba loses mother

THE death has been announced of the

Gertrude Amokeye Jedy-Agba, mother of Goddy Jedy-Agba, minister of State, Power.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, April 19, after a protracted illness.

The announcement was contained in a statement made available to the media on Wednesday, April 22, by the Media Office of the minister of State.

The statement reads: “It is with a huge sense of loss, but with gratitude to God for a life well spent that we announce the death of Mrs. Gertrude Amokeye Jedy-Agba fondly known as Mama Nurse, mother of the Honourable Minister of State, Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, OFR.

“Late Mrs Gertrude Jedy-Agba was the wife of the Paramount Ruler of Obudu, Cross River State, HRH Uti Joseph Davies Agba, Uti Itedem III, of Ukpirinyi, Utugwang.

“She is survived by 7 children, 20 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

“However, in line with Federal Government lockdown and directive on social distancing occasioned by the COVID – 19 pandemic, there will be no physical condolence gathering.

“Condolence messages may be sent via telephone calls, text messages, electronic mail and social media platforms.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced subsequently. We urge family and friends to pray for the peaceful repose of her soul.”

