GOV. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has expressed shock and sadness over the sudden death of his Commissioner for Environment, Kehinde Ayoola, who passed away on Thursday morning.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Ibadan by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, the governor said he received with deep sadness the news of the demise.

“I met late Rt. Honourable Ayoola in 2002, when we worked together as members of the Fortune Group for the election of Sen. Rasheed Ladoja.

“He also served as the Director General for my 2015 campaign and the Deputy Director-General for my 2019 campaign.

“He was a loyal friend with a dedication to duty that cannot be questioned.

“He will be sorely missed for his great oratory skills and his love for the people of Oyo town and the state in general.

” May his soul rest in peace,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

Makinde also prayed that God would grant the late commissioners’ wife, children, the cabinet and the government of Oyo State, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the entire people of the state the fortitude to bear the loss.

The governor had recalled that Ayoola two weeks ago drove himself to Frontida Critical Care Hospital, Iyaganku, Ibadan, for medical checks after which he was advised to proceed on bed rest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also recalls that Ayoola served as the Speaker of the 4th Session of the Oyo State House of Assembly under the Lam Adesina administration.

He was one of the first batch of 14 commissioners sworn into office on Aug.14, 2019 by Makinde and was thereafter assigned to the Ministry of Environment.

The late Ayoola was born in Oyo town in January 1965 and attended St. Michael’s Primary School, Oke Ebo, Oyo, Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo and the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) Ile-Ife, in Osun.

The deceased had studied Animal Science and Environmental Management and Control.

NAN

– May 14, 2020 @ 18:50 GMT |

