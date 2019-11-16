THE Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has
expressed deep shock and sadness over the death of a former Minister
of Information, Alex Akinyele.
In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, Mohammed called the
death of Chief Akinyele a monumental loss to his family, the people of
Ondo State and Nigerians in general.
The minister described late Akinyele, to whom he was well
acquainted in his lifetime, especially in the realms of public
relations, as an astute administrator and a highly-respected public
relations practitioner.
He said Akinyele’s tenure as Minister of Information, and later
as the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, was characterised
by his uncommon passion for Nigeria as well as his impressive
erudition
Mohammed said the family of the deceased, as well as his
friends and associates, should be comforted by his legacy of service
to humanity.
He prayed to God for the repose of Akinyele’s soul as well as
for strength and comfort for his family.
– Nov. 15, 2019 @ 13:15 GMT |