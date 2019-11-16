THE Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has

expressed deep shock and sadness over the death of a former Minister

of Information, Alex Akinyele.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, Mohammed called the

death of Chief Akinyele a monumental loss to his family, the people of

Ondo State and Nigerians in general.

The minister described late Akinyele, to whom he was well

acquainted in his lifetime, especially in the realms of public

relations, as an astute administrator and a highly-respected public

relations practitioner.

He said Akinyele’s tenure as Minister of Information, and later

as the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, was characterised

by his uncommon passion for Nigeria as well as his impressive

erudition

Mohammed said the family of the deceased, as well as his

friends and associates, should be comforted by his legacy of service

to humanity.

He prayed to God for the repose of Akinyele’s soul as well as

for strength and comfort for his family.

– Nov. 15, 2019 @ 13:15 GMT |

