KABIRU Baleria, Kano Pillars team manager, 57, has died at the Doctors Clinic after an undisclosed ailment.

His death was confirmed by Rilwanu Malikawa Garu, Pillars’ spokesman.

He has been buried according to Islamic rites.

– Feb. 25, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT |

