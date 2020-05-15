GOV. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara has commiserated with Ilorin Emirate and the immediate family of the Tafida of Ilorin, Dr Amuda Aluko, who died on Friday.

The governor’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Ilorin by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

” The governor sends his sincere condolences to the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Ilorin emirate as a whole and the family and associates of the Tafida of Ilorin over this loss.

“The governor is sad that the emirate has again lost one of its most illustrious sons whose footprints would remain on the sands of time.

“The governor recalled that Dr Aluko, the owner of the popular Garin Alimi Hospital Ilorin, contributed immensely to the development of Ilorin and Kwara State and he would be sorely missed.

“Dr Aluko was a statesman by any stretch of the word. He established the largest private hospital in the old Kwara State which is a 100-bed facility as a practical demonstration of his patriotism and philanthropy.

“He was among the first generation of medical doctors in the old Kwara State; indeed among the first three.

“The Tafida, among other marks of his greatness, was a recipient of a national award (OFR),” the statement said.

It also noted that the late Aluko was a leading champion of the ‘O to ge’ (Enough is enough) mantra during the 2019 governorship campaign in Kwara.

“Dr Aluko was patron who would look back with pride at the birth of a new Kwara he worked so hard with others to realise.

“It is instructive that the Tafida of Ilorin died in the last lap of the month of mercy during which God’s forgiveness and leniency are so close to mankind.

“We therefore beseech the Almighty Allah to lighten and ease the account of the elder statesman before his creator, illuminate his grave and grant him al-Jannah Firdaus,” the statement added.

NAN

– May 15, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT /

