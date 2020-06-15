THE Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday said it was devastated by the passage of Sen. Bayo Oshinowo (Lagos East Senatorial District).

Alhaji Tunde Balogun, Chairman of APC in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that Osinowo’s death came as a rude shock to the party

NAN reports that Osinowo, a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly and serving Senator, died on Monday after a brief illness..

Balogun described Osinowo as a good party man and great lover of his people.

“We are devastated by the death of our amiable senator. The news of his death came as rude shock to us.

“Sen. Osinowo was a loyal party man who contributed a lot to the growth of the party in the state.

“He was a great grassroots mobiliser who is loved by everyone in the party and in his constituency.

“We are too shocked to believe the demise of a great man loved by everyone,” he said.

While saying Osinowo would be sorely missed by everyone in the party, Balogun prayed God to grant his soul peaceful repose.

