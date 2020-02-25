Late NSCDC officer’s colleagues mourn, eulogise her

SOME colleagues of Insp. Basirat Olaonipekun, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer who slumped and died on Feb. 22 in Lagos, have extoled her, describing her as a patriot.

The moody NSCDC personnel in Agbado Okeodo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos where the officer served last, said the deceased was a very disciplined and God-fearing officer.

Olaonipekun slumped and died after submitting her NSCDC promotion examination script at the centre wher she took the examination.

A colleague of the deceased who wanted to remain anonymous, said the late officer did not exhibit any sign of sickness before her death.

“She was patriotic, God-fearing and always punctual at work,’’ the colleague said.

The Chief Press Officer of the LCDA, Mr Efe Brumen, described the late NSCDC personnel as disciplined and a lover of professional ethics.

“My dear, you would see late Olaonipekun, also called ‘iya-jeje’ in NSCDC uniform always.

“What baffled me most was that Olaonipekun was active and did not show any sign of sickness before the untimely death,’’ he said.

A trader at the headquarters of the LCDA, Mrs Falilat Alao, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the death of the NSCDC officer remained a “mystery.”

“Since her demise, I have been scared. I have gone for medical check-up today. Who knows what might have led to such a death?” she asked.

NAN

– Feb. 25, 2020 @ 08:25 GMT |

