LCCI mourns former DG, Omotosho

THE Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed sadness over the death of its former Director-General, Sir Remi Omotosho, who passed on in the early hours of Friday, June 5, 2020 after a brief illness.

Mrs Toki Mabogunje, LCCI President, in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos,

said Omotosho, who made numerous contributions to the Chamber and growth of the Organised Private Sector, would be sorely missed.

The LCCI President said that the former DG was a complete gentleman and an astute boardroom guru, who served both God and humanity selflessly throughout his lifetime.

“For us at the Lagos Chamber, his death is a colossal loss and we shall endlessly miss his forthright disposition, wealth of knowledge, experience and dedication to the organised private sector and the development of our great nation.

“However, we are consoled by the great legacies he has left behind.

“It is indeed our hope and prayer that God Almighty, whom he served devotedly throughout his lifetime, will comfort his dear family, give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and grant him eternal rest,” she said.

Recall that Omotosho, aged 75, was the director general of the LCCI, from 2005 to 2008, and until his death,was a member of the Chamber’s Executive Committee and Council.

NAN

– June 7, 2020 @ 15:50 GMT |

