Muritala Adebayo Adetunji dies

ONE of the brains behind the formation of the Economic Commission for West African States, ECOWAS, Muritala Adebayo Adetunji is dead. Born December 14, 1932, Alhaji Adetunji died peacefully at his residence today May 23, 2020 and his body was interred in accordance with Islamic rites.

Adebayo was the main promoter of the defunct Trans International Bank which later metamorphosed, along with others, to Heritage Bank. An exceedingly enterprising and visionary individual, Adebayo who began his business career as a major Distributor with Nigerian Tobacco Company in the early 70s diversified his economic interests to banking, construction and engineering as well as real Estates.

A Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary club International, a position that took him round all the major countries and continents, Adebayo was also for many years the Chairman of Ibadan Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mining and Agriculture. He was also for many years the Chairman of Ibadan Municipal Authority in the 70s and 80s.

Adetunji was a prominent leader of the Islamic Societies in Oyo state as well as being a chief promoter of the Ibadan Secretariat Mosque where he worshipped regularly on Fridays whenever he was in the country. As part of his commitment to the community, Adebayo founded the famous Bashorun Rock, a non-partisan Research, Economic and Political Discussion Group which dwells majorly on Good governance and empowerment. The Group largely an Intelligentsia outfit meets every Sunday at a hall dedicated to the Think Tank.

University of Ife, Ile-Ife honoured him with a doctorate degree 37 years ago while the University of Ibadan in appreciation of his numerous selfless contributions to the growth of her Business Ventures of which he was for many years its Board’s Chairman made him a Fellow.

Author of many books including Struggle to Success, detunji could readily be described as a ‘Miracle Child’ who was orphaned at a very tender age and grew up to become an industrial giant and incredible leader in finance and banking industry.

Adetunji is survived by his wife of over 5 decades, Funmilayo Adetunji and successful children and grandchildren.

Nigeria has lost a gem.

– May 23, 2020 @ 17:15 GMT /

