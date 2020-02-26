VICE Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, during the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has described the founder of Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee, BRAC, Sir Fazle Hasan Ahmed, as one of those that renewed one’s hope in the goodness of humanity.

Obi was reacting to the death of Sir Fazle, who he described as a friend and a refined gentlemen that influenced one at first meeting due to his thoughts about humanity, especially the uplift of the poor, which, according to Obi, he devoted his entire life to till his last breath.

Recalling his last discussion with him, his encouragement to him when he was contesting election, Obi said that though he mentioned to him that he would retire from the management of BRAC in August last year, but that he did not construe it to mean his imminent death.

Obi said that he was substantially influenced by Fazle in his belief that empowering the poor through employment and creation of opportunity through education were at the base of development.

Further, he recalled his visit to Bangladesh in 2008 and subsequently, and how Fazle himself received him warmly and took him round some of his facilities, including schools and explained how his micro credit institutions operated.

Obi revealed that the experience he garnered from associating with Fazle influenced some of his actions in the area of education and empowerment schemes.

Sir Fazle, was the founder of BRAC, recognised as the biggest NGO in the world.

