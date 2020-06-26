THE Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke, on Friday described the death of former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi as a big loss to the country and Oyo State in particular.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajimobi died at First Cardiology Hospital in Lagos following complications arising from COVID-19.

Oke told the NAN in Ibadan that the two-time governor was a stabilising factor in the APC before his death on Thursday.

“He died when our party needed him most for stability and improvement.

” We will miss him and we can only pray to God to forgive him and overlook his shortcomings,” he said.

Also paying tributes to Ajimobi, a former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, said he was still in shock over the demise of the former governor.

“I received the news of the death of my brother with rude shock, he was a very eloquent and quintessential leader.

” His services to our dear state, Nigeria and APC cannot be forgotten in a hurry.

“I sincerely condole with his family, especially his amiable wife, and children, the government and people of our state,” he said.

In his condolence message, a former Head of Service in the state, Mr Soji Eniade, said the passing away of Ajimobi was a personal loss to him and his family members,

“My boss lived a fulfilled life, he lifted the bar of governance and did his best to ensure that he delivered on his electoral promises and mandate.

” He will be sorely missed,” he said.

Another sympathiser, Mr Bimbo Kolade, who served as the Commissioner for Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs under the late governor, was full of tears as he described the deceased as a fulfilled man.

The Finance Commissioner under the late governor, Mr Abimbola Adekanbi, told NAN in a telephone interview that Ajimobi’s death came to him as a shock.

“I can’t say anything because he was my father, words have failed me right now,” he said.

