GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Tuesday in Asaba, expressed sadness over the death of former chairman of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Osayuki Obaseki.

Obaseki died on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Benin City, Edo State capital.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, recalled the late Obaseki’s role in injecting life into Nigeria’s Premier Football League.

He particularly attributed the resuscitation of Bendel Insurance Football Club, which the current administration in Edo State has further strengthened, to the selfless efforts of the deceased.

According to the governor, the late Obaseki, a chief in Benin Kingdom, contributed immensely to nation-building and development exemplified through his role as a firebrand sports administrator.

He condoled with the Obaseki family and extended his condolences to Governor Godwin Obaseki, the government and people of Edo State, friends, associates and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on the demise of “an exceptional statesman and great sports administrator.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn with my brother governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the government and people of Edo State and the family of Chief Osayuki Obaseki on the demise of the elder statesman and great sports administrator who passed on at 75.

“Chief Obaseki was a seasoned sports administrator who had deep passion for football.

“Chief Obaseki, the highly-respected Benin chief and sports administrator par excellence, will be long remembered and honoured as a worthy patriot who served the nation well as chairman of NPFL and second vice president of NFF between 2006 and 2010.

“I urge all who mourn Chief Obaseki, who has left a worthy and commendable legacy for other patriotic Nigerians to build upon, to always be inspired by his deep love, devotion and dedication to the service of his country and humanity.

“I sympathise with Chief Obaseki’s family, friends, associates and other well-wishers affected by the death of the astute sports administrator. I pray Almighty God to grant the elder statesman eternal rest.”

– Aug. 20, 2019 @ 17:35 GMT |

