THE Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, has commiserated with the families of victims of the attack on Sabo Birni Local Governmet Area of Sokoto State by suspected bandits.

The minister’s condolence message was released in Abuja on Friday by his Press Secretary, Mr Osaigbovo Ehisienmen.

Dingyadi expressed dismay over the incident and extended his condolences to the Sokoto State Government and the communities that were attacked by the hoodlums.

He pledged the commitment of the Federal Government to sustain the ongoing security operation in the North West.

The minister said the operation was aimed at decimating all forms of crimes in the region to ensure peace, safety and security of lives and property.

He said the operation had yielded positive results by neutralising the attacks by the bandits and dislodging them from their hideouts.

Dingyadi pledged to ensure greater synergy among security agencies, the state government and other stakeholders to sustain the ongoing war against violent crimes.

The minister commended the police in Zamfara for securing the release of 12 abducted persons in Farar Kasa village.

May 29, 2020

