President Buhari mourns as nephew dies

THE death of Mutari Dauda, younger brother of Mamman Daura, has thrown the family of President Muhammadu Buhari into mourning.

Realnews reports that Dauda is one of the nephews to President Buhari.

Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on Media and Publicity to Buhari, in a statement, said that President Buhari charged the family of the deceased as well as the entire extended family to pray for the repose of the departed.

“Let me on behalf of myself and my family convey to you my deepest sympathy for the loss of Mutari Dauda. Death is inevitable and every soul must taste death one day. What we owe the dead are not tears because our tears can’t bring them back, but what they deserve are our prayers.

“In this regard, my heart and prayers go out to all the family members and the Daura community as a whole over this irreparable loss. May Allah forgive his gentle soul and reward his goods deeds with aljanna. Amin,” the statement said.

