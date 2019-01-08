President Buhari pays tribute to Sen. Dangin

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday extended heartfelt condolences to the Dangin family on the death of Sen. Venmak Kurnap Dangin.

The President, in a condolence message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja also commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State on the death of their illustrious son.

Buhari believed that Dangin, as a career servant and politician, had served the country with dedication, and made immense contributions to improve the public service, advance peace and security in Plateau.

He also noted that late Dangin, who served as a distinguished senator of the Federal Republic, between July 1992 and Nov. 1993, had built “a future that benefits everyone’’.

The president prayed Almighty God to grant the departed senior citizen eternal rest and comfort all who mourned him. -NAN

