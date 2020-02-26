RANGERS International FC management on Wednesday condoled Kano Pillars FC over the death of their coach, Kabiru Baleria.

A statement issued by club’s Media Officer, Norbert Okokie, in Enugu on Wednesday, said that the club became aware of the death of the coach through Kano Pillars official Twitter handle.

Okolie quoted Davison Owumi, the General Manager of Rangers FC, to have said that he was shocked when he read about the demise of coach Baleria.

“Baleria was a perfect gentleman and easy going fellow and his death is another big loss to Nigeria football and we will all miss him.

“We at Rangers share in this moment of grief with our sister club, Kano Pillars, his immediate family and football stakeholders in the country.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant his gentle soul peaceful rest,’’ Owumi said.

NAN

– Feb. 26, 2020 @ 19:05 GMT |

