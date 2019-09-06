Robert Mugabe, former president of Zimbabwe has died. He was aged 95. Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s first post-independence leader, died after battling ill health.

His death was confirmed to BBC by his family.

Mugabe, who had been in hospital in Singapore since April, was ousted from power in a military coup in November 2017, ending his reign in the country for three-decades

He won Zimbabwe’s first election after independence, becoming prime minister in 1980. He abolished the office in 1987, becoming president instead.

Fadzayi Mahere, education secretary tweeted: “Rest In Peace, Robert Mugabe.”

Mugabe was born on February 21, 1924, in what was then Rhodesia.

– Sept. 6, 2019 @ 8: 40 GMT/

