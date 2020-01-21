The remains of Roland Kelechi Uwazurike will be laid to rest on Saturday, January 25, at Umunakanu-Owere, Ehime-Mbano LGA, Imo State.

There will requiem Mass for the repose of his soul at St Theresa’s Catholic Church, Umunakanu, Owere, at 11 am.

Uwazuruike died in Abuja on December 21, after a brief illness; he was 48 years old (1971-2019).

He is survived by Cindy, his wife for 27 years, three children, Enyioma, Ezinwa and Kevin, eight siblings, including Profs C. N Uwazurike and Chudi Uwazurike, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, former President of Aka Ikenga and Dr & John & Mrs. Justina Chukwu and Johnkay & Dr. Mrs. Evelyn Nwadinobi, Dr. Josie Uwazurike, Eziada Lizzy, Ijeoma Ochulo, Aunties, Cousins, nieces, and nephews.

