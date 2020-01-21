Roland Kelechi Uwazurike goes home January 25

Roland Kelechi Uwazurike
Roland Kelechi Uwazurike

The remains of Roland Kelechi Uwazurike will be laid to rest on Saturday, January 25, at Umunakanu-Owere, Ehime-Mbano LGA, Imo State.

There will requiem Mass for the repose of his soul at St Theresa’s Catholic Church, Umunakanu, Owere, at 11 am.

Uwazuruike died in Abuja on December 21, after a brief illness; he was 48 years old (1971-2019).

He is survived by Cindy, his wife for 27 years, three children, Enyioma, Ezinwa and  Kevin, eight siblings, including Profs C. N Uwazurike and Chudi Uwazurike, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, former President of Aka Ikenga and Dr &  John & Mrs. Justina  Chukwu and Johnkay & Dr. Mrs. Evelyn  Nwadinobi, Dr. Josie Uwazurike, Eziada Lizzy, Ijeoma Ochulo, Aunties, Cousins,  nieces, and nephews.

