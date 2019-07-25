NATIONAL President of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Eriyo Osakpamwan, has described the alleged shooting and death of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DPC), Usman Umar by Shiites movement on Monday as shocking.

Osakpamwan said this in a condolence message to the Inspector General of Police and the family of late Umar on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the refined police officer will be missed by the association.

“We sympathise with the family, friends and Nigeria Police Force on the demise of DCP Usman Umar, which occurred during Shiite group protest in Abuja on Monday.

“We pray Almighty Allah to grant the family, friends and colleagues they both left behind the wisdom to bear the loss and may God grant the death eternall life.

“We want to also condole with the young channels reporter that was hit by bullet during the protest,” Osakpamwan said.

The RTEAN President, however urged the Federal Government to dialogue with the party involved to avert reoccurrences in the future.

NAN reports that Umar was shot dead during a violent clash between the Police and protesting Shiite members in Abuja on Monday.

He was buried at the National Cemetery on Monday evening after a short prayer at the National Mosque.

-NAN

JULY 25, 2019 07:44 GMT

