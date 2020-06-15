Senate President mourns Sen. Osinowo

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has received with shock and sadness the news of the death of Sen. Adebayo Osinowo on Monday.

Lawan in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, condoled with Sen. Osinowo’s family, friends, political associates and also the government and people of Lagos State over the loss.

Sen. Osinowo, who until his death represented Lagos East Senatorial District, first made his mark at the Lagos Civil Service and also at the Lagos State House of Assembly, where he served four terms before his election to the senate.

Lawan said Osinowo served his country creditably as a Distinguished Senator at the Ninth Senate, which marked its first anniversary only last week.

Osinowo was the Chairman of the Committee on industries.

The Senate President said the pains of Sen. Osinowo’s untimely departure would be felt by his distinguished colleagues and the National Assembly in general.

Lawan prayed for the repose of his gentle soul and for God to grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.

NAN

June 15, 2020

