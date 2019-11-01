Passage T.Y Danjuma on condolence visit to Late Mobolaji Johnson – Photo 0 1 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber Retired Lt.-Gen. T.Y Danjuma, signing the condolence register on Friday at the Ilupeju, Lagos residence of Late Brig.-Gen, Mobolaji Johnson, former Governor of Lagos State from 1967 to 1975 who died on Wednesday, aged 83 (Visited 4 times, 4 visits today) Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR UNILORIN pays tribute to late VC, Prof. Adeoye Adeniyi NDA alumni solicits support for deceased members family President Buhari mourns DIG Danmadami Buhari, Ikpeazu pay tribute to late Aguiyi Ironsi’s son Buhari condoles with family of Prof. Emmanuel Edozien Kwara Gov., Tinubu, Balarabe, others for 19th Olawoyin’s memorial lecture Buhari mourns victims of boat mishap in Bauchi American singer Diahann Carroll dies at 84 Buhari mourns Sen. Akinfenwa NFF mourns death of two Police Machine FC players Buhari mourns former SGF, Ekaette, describes him as ‘consummate administrator’ MURIC condoles Akintola’s family over son’s death