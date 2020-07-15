Taraba NLC chair dies

TARABA Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Peter Gambo is dead.

Gambo died in the early hours of Wednesday at the Specialist hospital Jalingo.

Commissioner of Health, Dr Innocent Vakkai, who confirmed the incident to The Nation said contrary to speculations by a section of the media, Gambo died of diabetes and not COVID-19.

“I want to place on record that the NLC Chairman who passed on in the early hours of this morning at Jalingo specialist’s hospital is not a victim of Covid-19,” he stressed.

The commissioner said that though Gambo had been on admission at the Specialists hospital Jalingo, he was tested for COVID-19 and his result came back negative.

Gambo, until his death, was serving his second term as NLC chairman, Taraba State.



