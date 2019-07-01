BOLA Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress National Leader, has expressed deep sadness over the passing of the Deputy President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, Malam Umar Saidu Tudunwada.

The APC leader commiserated with the Tudunwada family, NGE, Kano State Government and the management of Kano State Radio Corporation over the demise.

Asiwaju Tinubu prayed that God comfort the family left behind by the late Tudunwada. He also prayed that Allah grant the deceased Alijanna Fridaus.

He has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Tudunwada, immediate-past Managing Director of Kano Radio Corporation, died in an accident on Sunday, while returning from a meeting of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) held in Abuja.

The accident occurred at Kura town in Kura Local Government Area of the state, about 30km from Kano metropolis.

He was said to be traveling with one of his wives, a daughter and driver who all survived the accident. The trio are at present receiving treatment at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

