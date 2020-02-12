Victor Olaiya dies at 89

Highlife legend, Victor Olaiya, is dead. He was 89. A statement by his label, Evergreen Music Company, confirmed his death.

Its Managing Director Bimbo Esho said: “The entire music world wish to announce the death of a Legend of Highlife music, One of the last man standing, the last of the original Dr Victor Abimbola Olaiya OON..

“We pray that the soul of the Doyen of highlife music find repose with his creator while wishing the family and entire music community the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.” – The Nation

