Wife of Atiku’s Lawyer dies

Jamila Yusuf Dankofa, wife of Prof. Yusuf Dankofa, one of the lawyers to Atiku Abubakar, predential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has died.

Atiku broke the news in his Twitter handle describing the development as saddening.

The tweet, read: “I received with sadness news that one of my counsels at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Prof. Yusuf Dankofa, has lost his dear wife, Hajiya Jamila Yusuf Dankofa. I pray that Almighty Allah forgives her sins and grants her eternal rest in Al-Jana Firdauz.”

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)