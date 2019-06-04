Wife of ThisDay Newspaper MD dies

Eniola Bello, managing director of ThisDay loses his wife to the cold hands of death

HELEN Eniola-Bello, wife of the managing director of ThisDay newspapers, Eniola Bello, has died after a brief illness, Qed.ng has learnt.

QED.ng reports that Eniola-Bello passed on in London on Tuesday.

Her husband was attending the 2019 International Press Institute, IPI, World Congress in Geneva, Switzerland, when he was informed about his wife’s state of health.

He hurriedly left the congress to be with her.

