PDP House of Reps aspirants form forum to support Atiku Abubakar

ASPIRANTS for the Federal House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have formed a forum to facilitate the party’s success at the 2023 general elections.

The forum, named “2023 Reps Aspirants for Atiku’’ disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kenaz Isaac.

It quoted its Protem National Chairman, Mohammed Danjuma, as saying that the forum members were drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

Danjuma stated that the forum’s aim was to work for the success of PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the 2023 presidential election.

He added that the commitment and aspiration of PDP aspirants at the 2022 primary elections was to galvanise support for the success of the PDP and especially that of Abubakar.

According to Danjuma, the forum believes that Abubakar will lead Nigeria and Nigerians out of it present challenges.

He stated that the forum would collaborate with various political groups to build a solid political structure that would ensure Abubakar’s victory at the election.

“The forum is fully convinced that victory for PDP is victory for Nigerians,’’ he stressed. (NAN)

