PDP inaugurates 152 coordinators in Cross River

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday inaugurated 152 ward coordinators for Cross River Central, ahead of its governorship campaign in October.

Mr Paul Ishabor, the Director-General of the PDP’s reclaim Cross River mandate group, performed the ceremony in Calabar.

Ishabor urged the wards coordinators to focus on issue-base campaign, saying that the PDP governorship candidate, Sen. Sandy Onor, has unequal records of projects to showcase for campaign.

He said that the PDP would be focused on grassroots campaign; promising that coordinators for the two remaining senatorial districts would soon be inaugurated.

“The ward structure reflects our spread and readiness to massively galvanise the electorate, towards reclaiming our lost paradise.

“Our beloved state has been bastardised in all ramifications; from the civil service, economy, education, security architecture and basic infrastructure, the list is endless.

“As the leading PDP support group, we are setting the ball rolling by establishing the basis framework needed for effective, smooth and results-oriented electioneering in tandem with INEC guidelines as stipulated in the 2022 Electoral Law,” he said.(NAN)

KN