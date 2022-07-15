Peace is bedrock of stability, development – Group

A group, Edo Civil Society Organisation (EDOSCO) has called for constant peaceful dialogue in resolving conflicts between companies and host communities to ensure healthy coexistence and development.

The Chairman of the group, Mr Augustine Enabulele, made the call on Friday at a one-day seminar organised by EDOSCO, in collaboration with an environment campaign group, Voice of the Earth Initiative (VOTI).

The seminar held at Udo, Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo had participants drawn from Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc. and the host communities.

The theme is: “Sustainable Development and Security.”

Enabulele, who underscored the significance of peace in society, noted that host communities would not benefit from companies in their domains if there were insecurity and acrimony in the environment.

The chairman added that to achieve peace, individuals must imbibe it first before radiating it to others.

He also called for the sustenance of the implenentation of resolutions reached recently between the management of the company, epecially Imaroghioba (AT&P) and the host communities, in the interest of lasting peace.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Spokesperson for VOTI, Mr Ajele Sunday, said the seminar was organised to enlighten and ensure that Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc and its host communities related harmoniously.

He said VOTI was worried about the series of conflicts arising from reported theft of the oil company’s produce and alleged harassment of the communities by the company.

“This meeting has become very necessary due to the recent developments widely reported in the media which painted the inhabitants and the company as being in bad relationship,” he stated.

On his part, the Chief Responsibility Officer, Josemaria Escriva Foundation, Dr Jude Obasanmi, urged the communities and the oil company to work toward building a long-term engagement with great impacts.

Obasanmi, who was represented by Dr Bright Oniovokukor, said: “On the part of the company, the management must do all within its power to show benevolence.

“Community/company relationship has mutual responsibility and benefits hence all parties must play their roles accordingly.

“Parties should consult and seek clarification where necessary.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of Udo Community, Mr Friday Aragua, urged Marioghinoba Community, to abide by resolutions reached in peace meetinsg convened by the community’s traditional head.

The Communication Officer for the palm oil company, Mr Fidelis Olise, cautioned organisations and individuals to refrain from the habit of inciting the people against the company.

Olise said issues should be put in proper perspectives for healthy coexistence rather than causing disaffection among the people.

The participants appreciated the oil company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) programmes, which they said dotted the communities.

The participants listed some of the CRS projects as schools, town halls, roads, boreholes, bursary awards, amongst others. (NAN)

KN