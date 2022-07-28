Perm sec advises workers on effective implementation of ecological projects

THE Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office (EPO), Dr Habiba Lawal, on Thursday urged members of staff to ensure effective implementation of projects across the country.

Lawal said this at an interactive session with newsmen in Abuja, to encourage members of staff to maintain good working environment for stronger service delivery.

The permanent secretary, who would be leaving office on Aug. 3, said that some challenges encountered while delivering projects were numerous.

She said that she was able to overcome the challenges with the support of the staff.

According to her, I had alot of challenges, some of these challenges are mostly when my superiors have requests for execution of projects and such requests were not approved.

“We all know that normally the project is only approved by the president; in data count; we have over 900 requests brought in by different Nigerians at different levels.

“We also know that there are people that believe that once they bring a request, by virtue of which they are, that request must be considered and the job must be done.

“So, when such requests are not being approved, they will think that it was the permanent secretary that has refused to approve it and will not listen to any explanation,’’ she said.

Lawal said that insecurity was another challenge being faced by project contractors in some states, adding that it had caused delay in the implementation of such projects.

She also said that lack of cooperation from youths in some communities was also a challenge in the project delivery, thereby making the work difficult and slow.

“Nigeria is a homogenous and diverse country; there are some specific cultural situations within some of our communities that affect the way the project is being delivered.

“There are some states where the youth made project delivery more difficult and expensive. These will lead the contractors going further to hire security agents to enable delivery of the projects.

“But in all the challenges, I am happy to say that it has not stopped us from delivery, it only delayed the execution of the projects,’’ she said.

Lawal said to deliver effectively, it took commitment, focus and competence, adding that the qualities with the support from staff, helped her to implement numerous projects across the country.

According to her, to work and be able to deliver, you make sure you don’t fail to react when necessary because you don’t have to give any excuse.

“When you look at the situation around, you re-strategise and ensure you add value on what you have been doing, my profession gives me the opportunity and energy to do the job well,” she said.

Lawal advised that state governors should have their ecological project office in various states, adding that the effort would encourage them to deliver effectively.

“The idea will help them to deliver better, no matter how little share of ecological fund is, they should be able to do something within their domain,” she said.

The ecological project boss appreciated all staff members and the media for their support to ensure that projects were effectively implemented.

“I urge you all to support whosoever that will take over my position in the office. I pray the person that will take over from me will do much better than I do.

“So that the office can record more success and grow for the best,” she said. (NAN)

KN