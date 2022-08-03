‘Peter Obi biblical Moses sent to rescue Nigeria’ – G.O OPM

THE General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry (OPM) Port-Harcourt, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi as the biblical Moses, who will rescue Nigeria.

The cleric, who drummed support for Obi’s candidacy, said he will be giving a further explanation on why Obi is the Moses sent to Nigeria by God.

He said: “I Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere OPM thank you all for your nomination and massive votes currently going on.

“I am stepping down from the award of MAN OF THE YEAR and let all those that have voted for me transfer their votes to His Excellency Peter obi.

“He is the best man for man of the year, not me or any other person. He is the Moses that has been sent to rescue Nigeria. soon as I come to Nigeria from my vacation, I will give you more reasons about our GOD sent Moses, Mr Peter obi.

“So today 2 August 2022, I am casting my vote for His Excellency Peter Obi. (Mr integrity). And I will advise others that love our dear nation to do the same. Thank you and God bless everyone.”

-The Nation

KN