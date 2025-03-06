Peter Obi  Reflects on the Life of Chu Okongwu

FORMER Anambra State Governor and Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has paid glowing tributes to the late Dunu Chu Okongwu, describing him as one of Nigeria’s finest minds and a model of integrity in public service.

Obi, who just arrived in Abuja after engagements in London, honoured the memory of the renowned economist who served Nigeria in key ministerial positions, including Minister of National Planning, Minister of Finance, and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, under the administration of General Ibrahim Babangida.

Reflecting on Okongwu’s legacy, Obi praised his unwavering commitment to national development, noting that he was a man of integrity who remained devoted to the country’s progress. According to Obi, Okongwu exemplified modesty and self-discipline—qualities that are sorely lacking in today’s political leadership.

“Despite holding high-ranking positions in government, he lived a simple life and owned only two houses—one in Enugu and another in his home village. He was among the few public officials who resisted the temptations of self-enrichment and the looting of public funds,” Obi stated.

The former Finance Minister, Obi recalled, played a key role in advising General Babangida on the licensing of new banks, yet he neither allocated a license to himself nor sought a stake in any financial institution. Similarly, during his tenure as Petroleum Minister, he refrained from awarding oil blocks or import licenses to himself—a stark contrast to today’s political reality.

“If he had used his position to enrich himself instead of serving the nation, he would have been widely celebrated, and his funeral would have been an extravagant affair attended by dignitaries. Sadly, we live in a country that still glorifies corruption and rewards those who plunder public resources,” Obi lamented.

He urged Nigerian leaders to draw lessons from Okongwu’s legacy of integrity, selflessness, and dedication to nation-building.

“I have come to bid him farewell and to reflect on the values he stood for. I pray that God grants him eternal rest and comforts his family and all of us who mourn this great loss,” Obi concluded.

A.I

March 6, 2025

Post navigation

Related Posts