Peter Obi2 lauds Philip Ozuah’s donation to University of Ibadan

Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Gregory Obi has hailed the $1 million donation made by Anambra-born philanthropist, Doctor Philip Ozuah to the University of Ibadan College of Medicine, his alma mater.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State used the opportunity to show how the CEO of Montefiore Medical Center, New York demonstrated a oneness where location, tribe and religion is not an hindrance in service to God, country and humanity.

Taking to his social media page, he wrote:

“Dr. Philip Ozuah’s wonderful and altruistic gesture of donating $1m to the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan (his alma mater) is noble, exemplary and worthy of celebration and emulation.

“He is practicing in the USA (CEO of Montefiore Medical Center, New York), and he’s from Nteje, Anambra State. He has demonstrated a oneness where location, tribe and religion should not hinder our service to God, country and humanity.

“Great, accomplished and successful Nigerians around the globe are anxiously waiting for a transformative leadership to emerge that can leverage on their collective goodwill to develop Nigeria fully. We should not fail them in 2023. – (Text excluding headline from Njejemedia.com)

