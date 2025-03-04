PETROAN lauds NNPC Ltd, Dangote refinery over fuel price reduction

Tue, Mar 4, 2025
By editor
2 MIN READ

Oil & Gas

THE Petroleum Retailers Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has commended the NNPC Retail Ltd. for slashing the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), known as petrol from N920 to N875 per litre.

PETROAN said the bold move was expected to alleviate the financial burden on Nigerians amidst rising inflation.

In a statement on Monday, the National President of the association, Dr Billy Gillis-Harry praised the NNPC Retail Ltd. for taking proactive steps to support the Nigerian people.

“This price reduction will be a huge relief to many Nigerians struggling to make ends meet,” he said.

Gillis-Harry said the reduction in pump price was expected to positively impact Nigerians by reducing transportation costs, making it easier for people to commute and transport goods.

He said the reduced transportation costs would lead to reduced food prices, making it easier for Nigerians to access affordable food.

The PETROAN’s President also lauded Dangote Refinery for agreeing to refund N65 to retail outlet owners affected by the price reduction.

This refund initiative follows Dangote Refinery’s recent reduction of its gantry price from N890 per litre to N825 per litre.

According to the refinery, customers who purchased PMS at higher rates than the advertised prices from Dangote’s key partners are eligible for a refund.

The refund amount is N65 per litre on over 200,000 metric tonnes of PMS purchased by marketers at the old gantry price.

He said that Dangote had absorbed a N16 billion loss to implement these refunds, demonstrating its commitment to fair pricing and consumer welfare.

The refund initiative, he said would also positively impact retail outlet owners, who would benefit from reduced prices and refunds.

“Many retail outlet owners purchased PMS at the higher rate before the price reduction, and the refund will help mitigate their losses.

“We commend Dangote Refinery for this initiative, which will help reduce the financial burden on our members,” Gillis-Harry said. (NAN)

A.I

March 4, 2025

Tags: NNPC Ltd PETROAN


Related Posts

Strategic initiatives, private investment fuel Tanzania’s lithium market

The upcoming African Mining Week will spotlight growing opportunities and investment potential within Tanzania’s expanding mining industry TANZANIA is strengthening...

Read More
Infrastructure key to developing Nigeria’s gas resources – Shell

SHELL Nigeria Gas has called for the development of infrastructure to promote the  growth of domestic gas and monetisation of...

Read More
Invest in African Energies Ghana to Take Place on March 31

…showcasing west African opportunities On track to become an energy hub, Ghana offers a wealth of opportunities across its oil,...

Read More

Most Read

AfricaBy editor2 MIN READ
PoliticsSaraki speaks on feud between Akpabio, Natasha Akpoti-UduaganBy editor2 MIN READ
PoliticsWhy I didn’t implement recommendations of 2014 National Conference – JonathanBy editor2 MIN READ
AdvertisementAMCON properties for saleBy editor2 MIN READ
OpinionRe — Biafra is Igbo plot to Colonise South South: North should not cry for us, Donald Ekpo replies Sagir RingimBy editor2 MIN READ

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Keep abreast of news and other developments from our website.

Latest Stories

Network International, Airtel advance their strategic rollout plan in key markets

TotalEnergies’ Sangster to headline Invest in African Energy Forum

ANSEC approves modern medical equipment for Ojukwu Varsity Teaching Hospital